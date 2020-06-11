How Brady Wealth Management is changing investment strategies in the COVID-19 era

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / The financial devastation caused by COVID-19 has shattered the most powerful global economies as markets are tanking and struggling to stay afloat. Family offices have resorted to creating contingency plans to maintain upward gains and risk mitigation in the economic aftermath of the coronavirus crisis. Brady Wealth Management has insights into what they are doing to survive and thrive through the financial pandemic.

Family offices are adapting to COVID-19 markets

More than ever, family offices are making highly adaptable investment decisions. If restaurants are adapting to takeaway orders only, family offices are changing their approach through a wider variety of fund allocation manoeuvres. In parallel, advisors have been maintaining staple investment trends such as tailoring services to every family or investing in tech and real estate.

While real estate has remained a strong investment focus that has withstood the test of time, it may not be enough to get through the current economic climate where cash liquidity is an issue. During crises like COVID-19, hoteling and commercial real estate tends to shift into a more uncertain investment avenue.

Focusing on direct and impact investments

The big investment firms and family offices such as Brady Wealth Management are echoing a similar ethos. The push is for secure succession plans and direct investments. As family offices slowly back away from hedge funds, an increase of direct investments is on the rise.

Private equity holds an estimated 19% of family office asset holdings, compared to a mere 4.5% in hedge funds. Brady Wealth Management is preparing the groundwork for how families invest during COVID-19. According to managing partner James Hambury, it's mostly about impact investing.

"We're seeing the shift away from Hedge funds and more towards impact investing. Newer generations especially are leaning towards sustainable investing or innovation. They genuinely want to positively impact the world", explains Hambury.

It takes a pandemic

Family offices are also making major contributions to curbing the virus spread. Brady Wealth Management has chosen the CSR route to join the battle against COVID-19 with initiatives that protect vulnerable communities. They are using their concierge services and redirecting their efforts to deploy much needed medical supplies to local healthcare workers and hospitals. Their designated team is also coordinating curb side pickups of food and sanitary supplies in certain neighbourhoods.

An increasing amount of family offices are also becoming major players supporting MedTech and health science funding. Digital health funding is reportedly off to a roaring start according to experts as the coronavirus has become a global health mission.

Regardless of the massive coronavirus impact on global markets, family offices still remain optimistic. Family offices are adapting their investment portfolio and going for funds that are likely to cash out on both short and long-term outcomes.

Media Contact:

Company: Brady Wealth Management

Contact person: James Hambury

Website: http://www.bradywealthmgmt.com

Email: contact@bradywealthmgmt.com

SOURCE: Brady Wealth Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593573/How-Brady-Wealth-Management-is-changing-investment-strategies-in-the-COVID-19-era