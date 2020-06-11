Quantzig's global team of social media analytics experts with in-depth domain expertise has a proven track record of identifying and implementing social listening best practices to create insight-driven organizations across a range of industries, including CPG retail, banking, insurance, telecom, media entertainment, online learning, healthcare, and oil gas. Over the past few years, Quantzig has worked on several social listening projects to help CPG companies acquire new customers. Based on their expertise in helping CPG brands resolve complex issues, Quantzig's social media analytics experts reveal three best practices that can help you acquire new customers through social media listening.

The rapid changes in market dynamics driven by technological improvements and socio-economic changes have prompted CPG companies to rethink their social media strategies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "Global Tier-1 CPG brands are using social media platforms to its fullest potential and have been able to capture a significant market share by acquiring new customers with the help of social listening tools."

With the business world slowly crawling back to normalcy, leading CPG brands have realized the need to leverage advanced social media analytics solutions to keep abreast of the changing landscape. Notably, the crisis-induced disruptions have opened up new, untapped opportunities for CPG brands to proactively innovate and find new ways to add value to their customers. Additionally, the rapid changes in market dynamics driven by technological improvements and socio-economic changes have prompted CPG companies to rethink their social media strategies to better connect with customers. Changes in buyer demographics, increasing online product research, and uncertainties about product shelf space have all impacted the relationship between businesses and their customer base.

Social Media Listening Best Practices Checklist for CPG Brands

#1 Start from square one by analyzing the customer purchase funnel

#2 Use social media platforms to set new trends and connect with customers

#3 Leverage social listening to understand the 'new normal'

Based on our interaction with CPG market leaders and key decision-makers, it's quite clear that when it comes to using social media platforms to acquire and retain customers in the CPG industry, innovation, strategic placement, and analytical thinking are key. Hence, CPG companies must up their game by leveraging social media listening to carefully monitor current events, set new trends, and analyze customer behavior, which, in turn, can help identify potential customers if implemented into a sound marketing strategy.

Social Listening Projects Taken up by Quantzig:

Helped a US-based multi-brand retailer develop a robust social media listening strategy to track and monitor customer sentiments

Developed a new social media listening strategy that helped a renowned personal grooming products retailer to build better products based on the market expectations

Collaborated with a financial services firm and helped them identify emerging trends in public affairs

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

