Oblique Therapeutics AB has Identified a Potentially Important Epitope for Generation of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the AbiprotTM antibody discovery platform, a team of researchers has identified a potentially important epitope in SARS-CoV-2 that may facilitate generation of neutralizing antibodies to treat Covid-19 patients. The epitope is part of the spike protein which mediates the virus entry into cells. It was identified in a pilot study using virus material from the nasal swab of a Covid-19 patient.

This early proof-of-concept result is very encouraging and has prompted Oblique Therapeutics and their collaborators to continue the work to map additional epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 virion surface. The company will make all results freely available for vaccine and antibody-developing Pharma and Biotech companies.

Dr. Sreesha P Srinivasa, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Translational R&D, Oblique Therapeutics, commented"As an innovation-driven biotechnology company and a responsible member of the scientific community, Oblique Therapeutic is committed to contribute towards a long lasting solution to the Covid-19 pandemic. In this effort, we decided to employ our unique AbiprotTM platform to interrogate the surface of SARS-CoV-2 virion for identification of novel epitopes that could potentially be accessible to antibodies. We are very encouraged by the results from a pilot experiment with limited virus material that has led to the identification of a potential epitope in the spike protein. We are motivated to continue this effort and identify more epitopes on the surface of the virion. We will make results from this collaborative project freely available to the scientific community upon request"

Collaboration

The research was conducted by Oblique Therapeutics AB in collaboration with scientists from the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital and The Department of Infectious Diseases, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden and the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet, Solna, Sweden with support from Nanoxis Consulting AB, Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Abiprot TM

Oblique Therapeutics has developed a unique, proprietary methodology to identify epitopes on protein targets that have previously proven difficult to address with antibodies. AbiprotTM can identify high-affinity antibody binding sites in any given protein with single amino acid resolution. It is based on using a tailored molecular reporter system and proteomics. The platform yields detailed sequence and structure information for epitope identification and development. Oblique is applying this technology for discovery of selective antibody therapeutics targeting, for example, KRAS for the treatment of cancers and several ion channel targets to treat pain.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a privately held Swedish biotech developing innovative new medicines for severe diseases with a large unmet medical need focusing on pain and advanced cancer. The company uses AbiprotTM, an in-house-invented, next-generation antibody platform that can generate antibodies with programmed function against the full human proteome. The portfolio comprises three in-house programs - two antibody candidates: aKRAS in advanced cancer, aTRPA1 in pain; and the small molecule OT-1096 in triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, there are three antibodies programs in collaboration with pharma. Oblique Therapeutics makes medicines that matter to patients.https://obliquet.com/

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Sreesha P Srinivasa

Ph.D.

Senior Vice President

Translational R&D Oblique Therapeutics

Email: Sreesh@obliquet.com

For more information in the Scandinavian countries, please contact:

Prof. Owe Orwar

CEO

Oblique Therapeutics

Email: owe@obliquet.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oblique-therapeutics-ab/r/press-release-june-11--2020,c3132564