Atari(R) Teams Up with Unikrn to Deliver Enhanced Shopping, Betting, and Gaming Functionality to Atari Token

Leading Esports Company Unikrn to Integrate Atari Token Into its Entertainment Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers - has announced a partnership with Unikrn, the award-winning industry leader at the intersection of wagering, competitive gaming, and blockchain technologies. This agreement promises to accelerate the adoption of the Atari Token by incorporating it into Unikrn's already thriving cryptocurrency ecosystems - which offers shopping, betting, and gaming.

Through this new partnership, Unikrn will gain access to Atari's unrivaled catalog of gaming classics like Centipede®, PONG®, and Asteroids® while providing powerful crypto technology, skill-based wagering opportunities via Unikrn's patent-pending UMode platform, and unique wagering experiences to Atari Casino & Atari Token.

"Unikrn and Atari are pioneers in the gaming industry, changing the world around us with creativity and innovation," said Rahul Sood, Unikrn co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Ventures. "We know the wagering will be an increasingly driving force in the game industry's future development, and we can't wait to get the benefits of this partnership to Unikrn's community.

"Today we have forged another essential partnership to support Atari's journey into cryptocurrency and blockchain-based entertainment experiences," said Fred Chesnais, Atari CEO. "Unikrn's thriving ecosystem will provide Atari Token holders with significant additional utility and value, while the addition of Atari's classic arcade brands to that ecosystem will offer extensive familiar-yet-new gaming content to Unikrn's community."

The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group. Unikrn, named EGR's 2019 Esports Bookmaker of the Year, operates the leading esports and casino-based crypto betting options available today.

For more information on the Atari Token, please join Atari Telegram at https://t.me/AtariTokenOfficial and visit atarichain.com.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Atari

Atari® is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

About Unikrn

Established in 2014, Unikrn is one of the world's leading esports companies, building extensive crossroads through betting, gaming, and blockchain technology. Unikrn was funded with investments from Mark Cuban, Ashton Kutcher, Elisabeth Murdoch, Sheri Redstone, and others in 2015. As the leading endemic bookmaker in esports and video games, Unikrn has patent-pending technologies and unique award-winning gaming experiences alongside best-in-class traditional betting options including an online casino and sports betting. Visit Unikrn online at https://unikrn.com.

PRESS CONTACT

For Atari:

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

UberStrategist Inc.

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

For Unikrn:

Ryan Jurado

Head of Content & Communications

rj@unikrn.com

SOURCE: Atari

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593574/AtariR-Teams-Up-with-Unikrn-to-Deliver-Enhanced-Shopping-Betting-and-Gaming-Functionality-to-Atari-Token