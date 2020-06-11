Findit, Inc. Enters into Agreement with Empire Associates Inc. Owner of OTC Tip Reporter for Financial and Public Relations Media Marketing Advertising Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform that provides online marketing services that enables members to post content rich right now status updates with various content verticals that help improve overall indexing in search engines, has entered into an agreement with Empire Associates which owns the website OTC Tip Reporter to assist Findit in business finance, corporate investor/public relation, media and marketing and advertising services.

This agreement is a 1 Year-outreach program designed to bring more corporate and individual awareness of Findit, Inc. and its properties, specifically Findit.com, and the Findit App, which is currently available for IOS and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Findit is in the process of revamping its current App that is available now in both Apple and Google for download for smart devices. The updates to the App will include new features that will give members the option of including a variety of content features in each post. Each post can have all of the content features or only words; it is up to the member doing the posting. Non-members can also download the app the same way they can go on the website without creating an account or logging in to view all the content posted. Non-members and members will be able to share posts without signing into Findit to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIN, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter and DM on Instagram.

Every piece of public content posted through a Findit account can be crawled by search engines and be indexed in organic search results. Findit members have already seen many of their posts and pictures indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing.

The media marketing campaign according to Empire Associates will be prepared in accordance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's (hereafter "SEC") rules and amendments, Oct 23, 2000, regarding 17 CFR Parts, 240, 243 and 249, (Selective Disclosure and Insider Trading), Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure), 10b5-1, 10b5-2, NASD Rules 2250, 2420, 2710 and 2711, the Can-Spam Act of 2003 and any amendments thereto and all other relevant SEC regulations. All media marketing will include a Disclaimer as provided for in Article 1 above.

Empire Associates as an independent contractor during the length of this agreement may choose to, at its discretion, engage or hire third party contractors to perform certain services called for in the agreement.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

