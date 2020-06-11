Preferred Commerce, Inc.: Preferred Commerce Releases the Most Advanced Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) Product Line Worldwide With the Launch of Its THRIV5 Supplements

Preferred Commerce Releases the Most Advanced Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) Product Line Worldwide With the Launch of Its THRIV5 Supplement Line

Breakthrough formulation of SOD and additional key ingredients could boost the immune system beyond anything ever recorded. The THRIV5 product line could very well be the most powerful all-natural supplement to repair and help restore well-being in the human body.

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that full-scale distribution has launched on its new line of cutting edge supplements, THRIV5, bringing to market the most highly advanced all-natural immune system support and nutritional enhancement products ever recorded. The THRIV5 line is fortified with superoxide dismutase (SOD), arguably the most important and powerful enzyme in the body, which accelerates reparation of damaged cells and assists in generating new cells at a rapid pace, helping to restore the human body with the enzymes and antioxidants that are naturally depleted every day. It strengthens the immune system at such a level that protects the inhibition of any harmful pathogen, including viruses associated with the common cold, flu, respiratory infections, and COVID-19.

THRIV5 products have been shown effective in relieving some symptoms related to these conditions, as well as promoting overall well-being with daily use, providing sharper focus and attention, and enhancing the cardiovascular system and exercise recovery process. Primary antioxidants, such as SOD, are the human body's first and most important line of defense against highly reactive, potentially destructive oxygen-derived free radicals. Research has revealed that SOD decreases with age. Mounting evidence suggests that raising SOD levels may help guard against disease, as well as extend life expectancy.

Although there have been numerous attempts to deliver SOD successfully into the human body through ingestion, up until now no other product has been able to survive the digestive tract to allow SOD to stabilize the gut, be properly delivered to the bloodstream and effectively balance the neurological system so the SOD can protect, enhance and revitalize the body naturally. Preferred Commerce and its partner, Advance Nature LLC of Holtsville, NY, have used Advance Nature's patent-pending, cutting-edge formulation and extraction process, along with carefully selected additional enhancers, to yield a formula that exceeds far more than any other SOD product in the marketplace. The addition of high enzyme activity of SOD and another patented prebiotic soluble fiber make THRIV5 more powerful to achieve therapeutichealth benefits in multidirectional pathways. It's the only supplement that provides energy, strength, alertness, and well-being.

For decades consumers have been utilizing all the most nutrient-rich natural foods like acai berries, blueberries, pomegranate, cherries, Concord grapes, goji berries, and green tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. THRIV5 integrates these same mega fruits and teas, combining them with SOD that's been extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe at the highest rates ever recorded to deliver a powerful boost to the immune system. Preferred Commerce CEO Michael Ferraro stated: "In our due diligence of this technology, we were really blown away at the number of striking testimonies we'd received and the vast number of health conditions these products have helped people with. Is THRIV5 a cure? No. But upon discovering how free radicals and oxidative stress cause or accelerate cell damage and death, leading to just about any health condition, we felt a timely moral obligation to bring this to the world to help people live healthier, assist their bodies to become stronger and repair themselves faster and to fight potentially lethal flu and airborne viruses. This is simple as far as we're concerned: Every day the body has damage being done to its cells because SOD in our bodies is depleted, allowing physical destruction. Our products can now successfully get into the body to repair those cells and assist in generating new cells faster than the damage occurs. As we say, healthier cells equal a healthier body in every way."

Physicians and scientists worldwide have been evaluating SOD and its effects on many health conditions over the past 90 years. Results have been well-documented in cases involving cancer, arthritis, RA, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, influenza, and viruses such as H1N1. A recent study conducted by the University of Virginia even examined how SOD can help protect humans from contracting COVID-19. Preferred Commerce has received many testimonials from THRIV5 users, including those with ADHD, reporting that the product line has increased their overall energy, focus, and mental clarity, bringing balance and providing natural energy, reportedly yielding results comparable to prescribed medications without the range of negative side effects.

Ferraro concluded: "The effectivity of these products is the result of the advanced patent-pending SOD delivery process, which sustains its integrity until it reaches the bloodstream. The discovery is not new, but we feel the ability to harness absorption is one of the greatest breakthroughs in history. We want to be entirely clear in that we do not sell FDA-backed or FDA-tested products. We sell all-natural supplements that actually enable the body to protect itself, repair damaged cells, and generate healthier cells through the patent-pending formulation of the body's naturally manufactured enzyme, SOD. We feel greatly privileged to be able to provide these products, knowing their well-documented potential to enhance the quality of life for people everywhere."

Currently, the most accepted theory of aging and disease purports that the gradual accumulation of free radicals, and the harm they cause, are responsible for many of the adverse changes that eventually cause aging and diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, arthritis, heart and liver disease, atherosclerosis, immune system decline, brain dysfunction, diabetes, and cataracts. To learn more about THRIV5 or to order these beneficial products, visit THRIV5.com and discover what they may do for you. Retail orders can now be processed through the website. Results vary from person to person, based on individual factors, such as the severity of illness.

About THRIV5

Zoning in on the successful delivery of superoxide dismutase (SOD), THRIV5 products have demonstrated the ability to sustain immunity health enhancement. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own most powerful naturally generated antioxidants. The THRIV5 Power Stick combines SOD with soluble corn fiber and D-ribose for sustainment to provide users with energy, focus, and clarity, as well as cardiovascular benefits that enhance exercise and workout recovery. The top-quality THRIV5 M3 Gel delivers extracts for the most nutrient-rich berries like Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate, cherry, Concord Grapes, Goji, and green tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters. THRIV5 integrates these mega fruits and teas, combining them with SOD extracted from a rare class of Cantaloupe, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product line that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as superoxide dismutase (SOD). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5 products contain patented formulas that have shown to provide relief to people who have rheumatoid arthritis, visible signs of skin damage, scleroderma, cataracts, gout, inflammation, interstitial cystitis, osteoarthritis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ADHD. The products have also increased overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular system, mental capacity and focus on people who do not have any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. With today's health concerns running rampant, Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. THRIV5 products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more info:

CONTACT:

Michael Ferraro

CEO

mike@preferredcommerce.com

561-578-0000

SOURCE: Preferred Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593581/Preferred-Commerce-Releases-the-Most-Advanced-Superoxide-Dismutase-SOD-Product-Line-Worldwide-With-the-Launch-of-Its-THRIV5-Supplements