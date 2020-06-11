Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval to Commence Landmark ONWARD Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Poland

Achievement of Poland Approval an Important Milestone in Advancement of Trial

Trial Progress Accelerates as Host Countries Reopen Following COVID-19 Lockdowns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that it has received all necessary approvals to commence its landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in Poland to investigate its lead drug candidate, AD04, as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. This includes the receipt of approvals from both the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products and the relevant regional Polish Ethics Committees overseeing the trial.

"Poland is one of the largest countries in Europe and we believe it is critical to the successful rapid recruitment of patients into our landmark ONWARD™ trial," stated Schuyler Vinzant, Vice President of Development of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "Regulatory review in Poland was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When regulatory reviews recently restarted, the speed of approval to commence the ONWARD™ trial was unexpectedly fast. We are excited by the prospect of opening sites in Poland in the next few weeks."

"We are grateful the Polish authorities determined the ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 trial justified rapid approval," commented William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "We believe this further demonstrates that regulatory authorities recognize we are targeting an unmet medical need with a drug with the potential to be safe and effective. Today, there is no adequate treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder, and there are strong indications that the problem has only gotten worse during COVID-19 lockdowns. It is imperative that the world moves to bring additional treatments to those suffering with addiction. We are highly confident in our genetically-targeted approach with AD04 and our trial is designed to achieve statistical significance against placebo using endpoints correlated to improved quality of life and reduction in harm (e.g., less death, cancer, accidents, missed work, etc.). The approval to commence the trial in Poland is a landmark achievement in the advancement of our trial."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

About BioLab Sciences, Inc.

BioLab Sciences is a regenerative medicine company focused on creating new ways to regenerate the body for optimal performance. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, BioLab Sciences is expanding the human body's ability to regenerate by developing and manufacturing human cell and tissue therapies as an alternative to invasive, painful and expensive treatment protocols. Through research and innovation, BioLab Sciences is uncovering better ways to address orthopedic injuries, wound care, pain management, aesthetic medicine, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular indications, ophthalmic issues, and more. Learn more at www.biolabsciences.net.

Forward Looking Statements

