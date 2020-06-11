Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposalfor more insights into our solutions portfolio.

The electric vehicle (EV) market has experienced rapid growth due to several global trends. Increasing city regulations, decline in lithium-ion battery prices, and high electric vehicle demand in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the global electric vehicle market. On the flip side, increasing reliance on imported components and parts, inadequate electricity supply for charging, and lack of quality maintenance and repair systems are increasing challenges for companies operating in the electric vehicle market. Owing to such challenges, companies in the electric vehicle market are in the need to rethink their existing business models and seize lucrative business opportunities.

Challenge: The client is an electric vehicle manufacturer and supplier based out of the United Kingdom. As the electric vehicle market was becoming highly saturated, the client wanted to expand their operations to other profitable markets. The client chose to expand their business operations to the United States. However, lack of charging infrastructure, high price of automotive parts, and evolving policies made it difficult for the client to expand their operations to the US. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the electric vehicle market client:

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to thoroughly analyze the US electric vehicle market changes and industry developments. Also, the client was able to consistently predict product demand or price movements.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was also able to:

Understand how the top companies in the US electric vehicle market tackled the rising industry challenges and managed to adapt to price fluctuations

Identify the cost-effective technologies and processes undertaken by their competitors to enhance product efficiency

Partner with a third-party service provider to limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new service station in the US

Establish their operations in the US electric vehicle market

Exceed their sales expectation and increase profit margins by 29%

