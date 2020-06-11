RUBIS RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2019 dividend in shares 11-Jun-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, June 11, 2020 at 5:35 pm Rubis' Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 11, 2020 approved in the 3rd and 4th resolutions the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.75 per ordinary share and EUR 0.87 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares have an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The shareholders holding preferred shares will be paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR 37.37, equal to 90% of the average opening price quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend (EUR 1.75), rounded up to the closest euro cent. The maximum total number of new shares liable to be issued is 4,698,687, representing approximately 4.68% of the share capital and voting rights on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. The shares issued as payment of the dividend will carry full rights from January 1, 2020 and will be fully fungible with existing shares. They will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under the same code as the existing shares, at their time of issue. Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares may make a request to the intermediaries authorized to pay said dividend between June 19, 2020 and July 10, 2020 inclusive. Shareholders who have not exercised their right to choose once this deadline has expired may only receive the dividends that are due to them in cash. The payment of the cash dividend will take place on July 17, 2020, as will the issue of shares corresponding to the payment of the dividend in shares. The shareholder's choice is applicable to the whole amount of the dividend due. If the amount of the dividend due does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders must stipulate, when stating their wish to receive their payment in shares, whether they wish to receive: · either the number of shares immediately below this plus a cash payment; · or the number of shares immediately above this, settling the difference in cash on the same date. *** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with share capital of EUR 125,610,611.25 Paris Trade Registry 784 393 530 - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2019 dividend in shares [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1068567 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1068567 11-Jun-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3a1ed0214f36775c4222f053f7822ca&application_id=1068567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)