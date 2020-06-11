Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposalfor more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

The client is a CPG company based out of the United States. Our client, a retail firm, faced difficulties in differentiating its brand from its competitors. Also, the client's inability to reach out to the right customers through targeted marketing initiatives resulted in huge losses for the company. As a result, the client had limitations with their budget for marketing and advertising. The client, therefore, realized the need to segment their target customers and personalize offerings for them. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Our Approach

Customer needs assessment to analyze the evolving needs and demands of customers. This phase of the market segmentation process also involved categorizing customers with similar needs and demands together

Business impact of the market segmentation solution for the CPG industry client

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to segment customers into various groups based on their spending patterns, buying behavior, interests, and value for the brand.

The CPG industry client was also able to:

Make marketing, product development, and customer service more effective by personalizing initiatives for different groups

Constantly track customers' activities within various groups and restructure their business strategies

Identify the best prices to target new customers and set profitable prices for their products and services

Streamline their marketing initiatives and achieve huge savings on their marketing budget

Increased sales by 33% within one year of leveraging our market segmentation analysis

