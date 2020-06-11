Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
WKN: 889452 ISIN: FR0000052680 Ticker-Symbol: O64 
Stuttgart
11.06.20
08:21 Uhr
11,620 Euro
-0,200
-1,69 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OENEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OENEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
11.06.2020 | 18:12
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OENEO: 2019-2020 ANNUAL RESULTS: TURNOVER UP NEARLY 8% - RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN OF 15.3% - NET PROFIT: +11.8%

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€m)2018-2019*2019-2020Change
Turnover269.4290.3+7.8%
O/w Closures177.1195.3+10.3%
O/w Winemaking92.395.0+3.0%
Recurring operating profit41.244.3+7.4%
O/w Closures29.736.2+22.0%
O/w Winemaking14.411.7-18.7%
O/w Corporate(2.8)(3.6)N/A
Non-recurring operating profit/(loss)(1.8)(1.8)
Operating profit39.442.5+7.9%
Financial profit/(loss)(1.0)(1.8)
Tax(10.5)(11.2)
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations27.929.5+5.5%
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations(2.7)(1.2)
Consolidated net profit/(loss)25.328.3+12.0%
Consolidated net profit/(loss), Group share25.328.3+11.8%
Shareholders' equity256.4286.8+11.9%
Net debt60.254.3**-9.8%

* The Portuguese subsidiary SA Sobrinho (purchase/resale of cork and by-products) was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. Following the decision to retain this business, it was reclassified as a continuing operation for the 2018-2019 comparative period.

** Of which €6.2 million is linked to the application of IFRS 16 - Leases

Oeneo's consolidated statements for financial year 2019-2020 ended March 31, 2020 were approved by its Board of Directors on June 10, 2020. The consolidated financial statements have been audited in full. The auditors' report will be published once the procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report have been completed.

The Group delivered a particularly solid performance in 2019-2020, a year of both growth and operational performance. The year was particularly marked by the strengthening and development of the Group's market share across its various regions.

Annual turnover for 2019-2020 rose 7.8% (8.0% at constant exchange rates) to €290.3 million. Momentum was mainly driven by the Closures division, which recorded double-digit growth, once again benefiting from the global success of Diam closures.

Recurring operating profit rose 7.4% to €44.3 million, bringing the Group's consolidated recurring operating margin to 15.3%, on par with the previous year. Recurring operating profit takes into account the cost of performance shares granted to the Group's main executives, which increased from €1.1 million in 2018-2019 to €3.6 million in 2019-2020.

Excluding the cost of performance shares, recurring operating profit was up 13.2%, and recurring operating margin up 0.8 points to 16.5%. This solid performance was driven by the significant improvement in the Closure division's operational profitability. The contribution of Winemaking for the year declined, mainly due to the under-performance of one subsidiary during the period.

Non-recurring expenses were stable at €1.8 million. Net operating profit improved almost 8% to reach €42.5 million. After recording higher financial expenses of €1.8 million (including €0.6 million in foreign exchange losses in South America) and a €11.2 million tax expense, net profit from continuing operations was up 5.5% to €29.5 million.

The reduction in losses from discontinued operations to €1.2 million (compared with €2.7 million a year earlier) led to an 11.8% increase in consolidated net profit, Group share, which came in at €28.3 million.

Shareholders' equity rose to €286.8 million. Cash flow from operations rose sharply to €34.6 million, boosted by earnings growth and tightly controlled working capital. The year's net investments came in at €17.5 million, versus €15.4 million one year earlier. Oeneo's cash generation has allowed the Group to reduce its net debt to €54.3 million, limiting the gearing ratio to 19%. This includes the first?time application of IFRS 16 relating to the recognition of liabilities for leases (€6.2 million impact).

Towards the end of the year, before the health crisis began, the Group refinanced most of its debt using a syndicated loan with long-term maturities at negotiated rates, allowing the Group to confront the health crisis with confidence at the start of 2020-2021.

2019-2020 performance review by division

CLOSURES: A very solid year of growth and improved profitability

In 2019-2020, the division posted turnover of €195.3 million, representing an increase of 10.3% (10.7% at constant exchange rates). The Group continued to reap the benefits of the worldwide success of the Diam closures range, and notably accelerated development of high-end product lines. Including other technical closures, the Group sold nearly 2.4 billion cork closures in full-year 2019?2020.

The division's gross margin began to benefit from the gradual, albeit slow, decline in the price of cork consumed during the year, despite cork prices remaining at historically high levels. Combined with the impacts of the Opticork plan to optimize production costs, this resulted in a significant improvement in recurring operating profit, which was up 22% to €36.2 million, including the €1.3 million cost of performance shares (versus €0.3 million in 2018-2019). Recurring operating margin came in at 18.5% (19.2% excluding the cost of performance shares).

WINEMAKING: Operational performance offset by increased wood prices

The Winemaking division posted turnover of €95.0 million, up 3.0% (2.7% like-for-like). Growth was driven by barrels and large containers, which recorded significant increases, mainly in the Americas and France.

Recurring operating profit came in at €11.7 million, taking account of the €0.7 million cost of performance shares (€0.3 million in 2018-2019), and recurring operating margin amounted to 12.3% (13.1% excluding the cost of performance shares).

The decline in recurring operating profit was attributable to the under-performance of Etablissements Cenci, which generated a loss of €2.8 million over the year (compared with a €0.6 million loss in 2018-2019). With beech timber as its main business, the subsidiary was heavily impacted by the hike in the material's price, which it was unable to pass on in sluggish markets. The strategic repositioning and the reorganization carried out under new management since the beginning of 2020 are expected to enable a significant turnaround this year.

The other activities' performance has been satisfactory, despite the high price of wood raw materials over the period, which ultimately has an impact on gross margin.

OUTLOOK FOR 2020-2021 - Covid-19 impact

Marked by the Covid-19 health crisis, the start to 2019-2020 has been impacted since April. In this unprecedented context, the Group has managed to maintain the continuity of its operations at almost all of its industrial sites by strengthening health and safety measures for the employees present. All sites have now reopened.

First-quarter turnover will however logically witness a double-digit decline attributable to customers' strong wait-and-see attitude in this particular context, which is linked to their lack of visibility and the drop in consumption caused by the closure of bars and restaurants for approximately two months, particularly in Europe and the United States. That said, the first quarter typically generates the lowest levels of turnover of the year.

With the economy gradually recovering and restrictions starting to ease, the Group expects to benefit from a catch-up in orders over the coming months, the extent of which nevertheless depends on the development of the pandemic across the globe, the volume and quality of the year's wine harvests in Europe and the United States, and consumption levels.

At the date of this press release and according to the most probable scenario, the Group is expecting a more moderate decline in full-year turnover than in the first quarter. The prevailing uncertainties make precise projections impossible, however. The Group is also ensuring that it limits the impact of this decline on its operating profitability as much as possible.

In this uncertain context, and as already announced in the Group's annual turnover press release, Oeneo's Board of Directors will propose not to pay a dividend for 2019-2020 at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Bordeaux in September.

The Group is moving forward with confidence in this crisis, thanks to the strength of its teams and its strategic fundamentals, and its ambition to pursue long-term value creation.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first quarter of 2020-2021 on July 21, 2020 after trading.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

  • Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.
  • Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

OeneoActus Finance
Philippe Doray
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93
Guillaume Le Floch
Analysts - Investors
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70		Alexandra Prisa
Press - Media
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

Appendices

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of eurosMarch 31, 2020March 31, 2019
Goodwill47,46946,417
Intangible assets4,6974,837
Property, plant & equipment138,039122,318
Financial assets916973
Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets1,7241,137
Total non-current assets192 845175,682
Inventories and work in progress138,253127,829
Trade and other receivables93,92686,187
Tax receivables1,299345
Other current assets2,7652,043
Cash and cash equivalents53,47439,997
Total current assets289,718256,401
Assets held for sale5825,856
Total assets422,072437,939
In thousands of euros
Paid-in capital65,05264,104
Share premium35,64828,000
Reserves and retained earnings157,802138,815
Profit for the period28,33125,349
Total shareholders' equity (Group share)286,833256,267
Minority interests(9)129
Total shareholders' equity286,823256,396
Borrowings and debt83,29446,469
Employee benefits3,3183,419
Other provisions1451,056
Deferred taxes2,8272,864
Other non-current liabilities8,2808,648
Total non-current liabilities97,86462,456
Borrowings and short-term bank debt
(portion due in less than 1 year)		24,45853,749
Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year)471606
Trade and other payables70,86960,921
Other current liabilities2,6433,812
Total current liabilities98,441119,087
Liabilities related to operations held for sale--
Total liabilities483,144437,939

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of eurosMarch 31,
2020		 March 31, 2019 adjusted*
Turnover290 258 269 380
Other operating income176 870
Cost of goods purchased and change in inventories(123 753) (118 262)
External costs(45 966) (43 625)
Payroll costs(55 360) (49 197)
Tax(3 268) (2 308)
Depreciation and amortization(14 345) (11 583)
Provisions(1 860) (2 178)
Other recurring income and expenses(1 608) (1 857)
Recurring operating profit44,274 41,241
Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1,816) (1,807)
Operating profit42,459 39,434
Income from cash and cash equivalents35 293
Cost of gross debt(1 234) (1 283)
Cost of net debt(1 199) (989)
Other financial income and expenses(608) (12)
Profit before tax40,651 38,432
Income tax(11,164) (10,514)
Profit after tax29,481 27,947
Minority interests36 75
Group net profit from continuing operations29,517 28,022
Group net profit from discontinued operations(1,186) (2,673)
Net profit from consolidated operations28,295 25,274
Group net profit28,331 25,349
Consolidated earnings per share (in euros)0,44 0,40
Earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros)0,46 0,44
Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (in euros)0,43 0,40
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros)0,45 0,44

* The Portuguese subsidiary SA Sobrinho (purchase/resale of cork and by-products) was classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. Following the decision to retain this business, it was reclassified as a continuing operation for the 2018-2019 comparative period.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

En milliers d'eurosMarch 31, 2020March 31, 2019 adjusted
CASH FLOW LINKED TO OPERATIONS
Consolidated net profit28,29525,274
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations(1,186)(2,673)
= Consolidated net profit from continuing operations29,48127,947
Elimination of the share in profit of companies accounted for by the equity method5(29)
Elimination of amortization and provisions13,43411,471
Elimination of profit from disposals and gains and losses on dilution(3)124
Expenses and income linked to share-based payments3,1781,069
Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow(52)(37)
= Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax46,04340,545
Tax expense11,16410,397
Cost of net debt1,199997
= Cash flow before cost of net debt and taxes58,40651,940
Tax paid(12,903)(8,085)
Change in WCR linked to operations(10,688)(36,907)
Net cash flow linked to continuing operations34,8156,948
Net cash flow linked to discontinued operations(206)119
= Net cash flow linked to operations34,6097,067
CASH FLOW LINKED TO INVESTMENTS
Impact of changes in scope-(4,179)
Acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets(18,458)(11,295)
Acquisitions of financial assets-(72)
Disposals of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets475149
Change in loans and advances(24)(34)
Net cash flow linked to investment activities from continuing operations(18,007)(15,431)
Net cash flow linked to investment activities from discontinued operations488-
= Net cash flow linked to investments(17,519)(15,431)
CASH FLOW LINKED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares156(18)
Loans issued73,24234,910
Repayment of loans(80,799)(42,064)
Net interest paid(1,198)(998)
Parent company dividends(970)(1,158)
Minority interest dividends(102)-
Net cash flow linked to financing activities from continuing operations(9,671)(9,328)
Net cash flow linked to financing activities from discontinued operations(283)(119)
= Net cash flow linked to financing activities(9,954)(9,447)
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates(355)280
Change in cash from continuing operations6,782(17,531)
Opening cash (net of bank overdrafts)31,50049,031
Closing cash (net of bank overdrafts)38,28131,500
Change in cash (net of bank overdrafts)6,781(17,531)
Net Debt54,27860, 221
Change in net debt(5,943)11,752
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63848-cp-ca-ra-2019-2020-vf2-gb.pdf

