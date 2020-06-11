OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) CORRECTION: Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro of Transactions With PhosAgro GDRs 11-Jun-2020 / 21:09 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Replaces the disclsure with EQS News ID 1068575. Corrects the phrase "The purchased shares and GDRs" to read "The GDRs sold" in the third paragraph. For Immediate Release 11 June 2020 Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro of Transactions With PhosAgro GDRs Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Chlodwig Enterprises Limited has notified the Company about market transactions for the sale between 9 June 2020 and 11 June 2020 of global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares of PhosAgro: Date of transaction Security type Price per unit Number of (USD) securities 09.06.2020 GDR 14.0070 244,349 10.06.2020 GDR 13.9029 153,755 11.06.2020 GDR 13.8921 176,752 Total 8,015,693.29 574,856 The identification code for the Company's GDRs is US71922G2093. The GDRs sold represent 0.1480% of PhosAgro's authorised capital. The transfer of ownership rights for these securities has been completed, and PhosAgro's shareholder structure is now as follows: Shareholder Stake Adorabella Limited 24.85% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 18.85% Mrs Evgenia Guryeva 4.82% Mr Vladimir Litvinenko 20.98% Other shareholders 30.50% Based on information available to the Company, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited were transferred to trusts where the economic beneficiaries are Andrey Guryev and members of his family. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. *By total volumes of fertilizers supplied and by the simultaneous fertilizer storage capacity. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 69366 EQS News ID: 1068615 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=1068615&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 11, 2020 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)