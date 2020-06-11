Laura Heigl, CENTURY 21 Scheetz: Heigl Real Estate Group is Now Title Sponsor for Zionsville's 'Night on the Bricks' Event

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Heigl Real Estate Group of CENTURY 21 Scheetz is pleased to announce it is now the Title Sponsor for 'Night on the Bricks' a new dining & shopping event on Zionsville's Main Street that occurs every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which runs through the end of July, is hosted by the Town of Zionsville and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

"We are not only local REALTORS®, but are local homeowners," said Laura Heigl of Heigl Real Estate Group of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. "Zionsville is where we call home and as REALTORS®, we love to show off the charm of our Village and share the wonderful local retailers and restaurants. We've driven prospective buyers down Main Street more times than we can count. In light of the pandemic and shut down, we're excited to partner with the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce to offer 'a night on the bricks' to support our vibrant local businesses. It's a chance to see our friends and neighbors while socially distancing, as well as support our retailers and restaurants. We hope you'll enjoy an evening...or more, on the brick street."

During the weekly 'Night on the Bricks' event, Main Street will be closed to through traffic from Pine Street to Cedar Street. Event attendees are encouraged to sit at one of the many tables set up on Main Street and order food from local restaurants or visit the retailers lining the Brick Street, all while remaining socially distanced. Those taking part in the Thursday night event are asked to bring their own chairs, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. There will be public restrooms and hand washing stations for convenience.

"The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce is so proud to partner with Laura Heigl of Heigl Real Estate Group on this Night on the Bricks dining and shopping experience," said Allyson Gutwein, Executive Director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. "We are always proud to see businesses supporting businesses, and we know that this event will quickly become a favorite of our town. The spirit of helping neighboring businesses stay viable during this economic challenge is the heart of our community and one of the many reasons why people love to call Zionsville home."

About Laura Heigl, Heigl Real Estate Group of Century 21 Scheetz

Laura Heigl works with both buyers and sellers. Through her career, Laura continues to receive awards for production and exceptional client care and has continued to grow her business exponentially via returning clients, referrals, and by effectively marketing clients' homes on the internet. Her mission is to make the process of buying or selling a home as easy and as satisfying as possible. For more information, please call (317) 873-1700, or visit https://www.HeiglRealEstate.com/ .

