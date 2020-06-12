How Hanan Cawley 24, took the leap from Commercial Fisherman to being among the top 1% of Harcourts Agents Nationally and the youngest ever winner of the Titanium Sales Achievement Award in Harcourts history

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Hanan Cawley is a Real Estate sales professional and his inspiration for getting started was the challenge, the continual personal development needed to truly succeed, and the lifestyle. Hanan's motivation for starting his career was "Being able to outwork, outperform, and earn more than seasoned professionals because of my natural gift for sales and sheer desire to succeed." One of the biggest challenges Hanan faced when starting his business was securing the first listing. He says "The first listing is always the hardest-I have recently moved marketplaces and experienced this for a second time. Getting people to put their livelihood and what is most likely their biggest asset in your hands to sell involves an incredible amount of trust-building & certainty." What makes Hanan Cawley unique is that he is the youngest person to ever achieve a titanium award in the history of the Harcourts network at age 23 for earning over 250k in commissions for a three-month consecutive period, which is a massive accomplishment at such a young age.

Hanan decided to get into Real Estate Sales just three years ago when he was not satisfied with his commercial fishing career that would not get him what he wanted out of life. One of the biggest obstacles Hanan Cawley overcame when starting on his Real Estate Journey was thinking with limitations and getting in his own way. Hanan wants all people looking to start their own business to not put restrictions on their capacity for success and never to let their limited thinking hinder their progress, he says the game of business & sales is "all in your mind".

When being asked how important mindset is when starting a business, Hanan replied with "110%, if your head is not in the right place- it will not come together." To Hanan, instead of fear being an obstacle getting in the way of his success, he believes fear is solely a sign that he is moving in the right direction and moving towards the goal he is ultimately trying to meet. On the other end, Hanan describes success as "Consistent, persistent efforts and application of basic principles & fundamentals." Hanan Cawley's advice for those trying to start their own business and brand is to "Take massive amounts of action because if you think it is going to be hard to get the business off the ground and running, it is going to be 10x harder than you think. Taking action every single day and never being content or comfortable in the spot you are in, is what leads you to success."

Hanan's entrepreneurial story is different from many others in the way that he was addicted to drugs four years ago and overcoming that addiction and catapulting himself to success was all a matter of his belief system. Hanan has an unbreakable mindset and that is what makes him such a successful entrepreneur & salesperson. As for what's next for Hanan, he is working towards building his investment portfolio, building his team & inspiring others to take the leap of faith that's needed to get what you truly want out of life. Hanan Cawley differentiates himself from his competitors with energy, enthusiasm, professionalism, and investing in himself continuously throughout his career. To learn more about Hanan, his real estate business, and future endeavors click here.

