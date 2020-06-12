COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
12 JUNE 2020
CHANGE TO RICHEMONT SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Richemont announces that Sophie Guieysse is stepping down from the Senior Executive Committee with immediate effect, and will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting on 9 September 2020.
