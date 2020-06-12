Technavio has been monitoring the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 18.48 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005702/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEO, BAUHAUS, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, K-GROUP, Kingfisher plc, and Travis Perkins. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growth of the residential real estate industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/do-it-yourself-diy-home-improvement-retailing-market-in-europe-industry-analysis

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Lumber And Landscape Management Decor And Indoor Garden Kitchen Painting And Wallpaper Tools And Hardware Building Materials Lighting Plumbing Materials And Equipment Flooring Repair And Replacement Electrical Work

Geography Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31050

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europereport covers the following areas:

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Size

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Trends

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the technological advancements in DIY home improvement tools as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Lumber and landscape management Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Décor and indoor garden Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Kitchen Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Painting and wallpaper Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tools and hardware Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Building materials Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Lighting Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Plumbing materials and equipment Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Flooring, repair, and replacement Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical work Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2018-2023

France Market size and forecast 2018-2023

UK Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Italy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Europe (ROE) Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

Technological advances in DIY home improvement projects tools

Advent of cordless DIY power tools

Growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe

Other prominent trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

K-GROUP

Kingfisher plc

Travis Perkins

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005702/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/