Vulcan Industries Plc - Issue of Equity and Directors' Dealings

Equity Issue and Directors' Dealings

Equity Issue

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP179,000 (gross) from investors and employees for general working capital purposes. The Company has extended the deadline for its employees to participate in its fundraising and, in this round, it has raised GBP65,000 from employees who subscribed for a total of 3,250,000 ordinary shares at 2p per share. This round is now closed. The Company has raised a further GBP5,000 at 3p and GBP114,000 at 4.25p per share from new investors who subscribed for a total of 2,731,373 ordinary shares.

In addition, certain directors and advisers to the Company have undertaken to be issued a total of 5,833,333 ordinary shares at 3p per share in lieu of fees in the amount of GBP175,000 relating up to and including the IPO.

Directors' Dealings

Pursuant to the announcement above, certain directors have agreed to convert their fees relating to services leading up to and including the IPO into ordinary shares in the Company. Their names and the details of their shareholdings are set out below:

Director / PDMR Fees Shares Issued Total shareholding as % of total Issued Capital Ian Tordoff (Chairman) GBP76,500 2,549,998 3.25% John Hunter Maxwell (CEO) GBP34,667 1,155,556 1.29%

Admission

Application has been made for the 11,814,706 placing shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 17 June 2020.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 244,423,038 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 244,423,038 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The Group will also try to optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes in line with Industry 4.0.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plc Via Vox Markets Ian Tordoff, Chairman John Maxwell, CEO First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 7876 888 011 Brian Stockbridge Gabrielle Cordeiro Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations) vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk Kat Perez +44 7881 622 830 Paul Cornelius + 44 7866 384 707

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Tordoff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vulcan Industries plc b) LEI 213800DVP6NKMCZ9SL47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.0004 each Identification code GB00BKMDX634 b) Nature of the transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 2,549,998 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume n/a - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 11 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue