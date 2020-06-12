Tesla CEO Elon Musk finds himself in the news quite often, from groundbreaking SpaceX launches to contentious tweets. Yet one story that has flown under the radar by the brash businessman's standards has been going on for four years now.From pv magazine USA In 2016, Tesla acquired solar panel installer and financier SolarCity for $2.6 billion and the assumption of $3 billion in debt. Investors were skeptical of the deal from the beginning, and Tesla stock plummeted by more than 10% upon the June announcement. Going into 2016, SolarCity stock was already plunging and the company was going through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...