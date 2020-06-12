CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Announces Manufacturing Plans for Hemp Oil Infused, Center-Filled Chewing Gum

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE: CNFA) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that in September it will begin manufacturing in-house, its patent pending cannabinoid-infused center-filled chewing gum.

CanaFarma has filed provisional patents in both the US and Europe for this new innovation in confectionary CBD delivery, the center-filled chewing gum. Since that time, the Company has been working with its research and development partner, APet Holding BV, testing the product and refining the manufacturing process. With the testing program expected to be complete in August, CanaFarma is scheduled to begin manufacturing the center-filled chewing gum in September.

The two patents pending regarding the invention relate to a chewing gum or lozenge composition that can be liquid filled containing high quality hemp oil, naturally enriched with many phytocannabinoids, including CBD. The invention will serve as an extension to the widely popular YOOFORICTM, hard shelled chewing gum, currently marketed and sold by CanaFarma. The Hemp/CBD extract in the gum (or lozenge and/or in the liquid filling thereof) is in an amount of up to 100 mg per unit dose.

The invention is designed to have a high initial release rate of the hemp sourced CBD by releasing the oil from the center with the first bite. Due to the design, the long lasting chewability of the gum encourages an extended release. The absorption rate of the currently marketed YOOFORICTM formula has been tested to be at an industry leading 84% and because the actives are absorbed through the buccal cavities within the mouth, the center-filled version is expecting to test at even stronger bioavailability levels. The combination of the two technologies makes this new center-filled gum an advanced and fun way to enjoy the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil and CBD.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma, said "We are very pleased to be delivering this patent pending, cannabinoid-infused, center-filled chewing gum extension to our YOOFORICTM range of products, and expect it to be very well received by our customers."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

