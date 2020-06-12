

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes GDP data, industrial production and foreign trade figures for April. The UK economy is forecast to contract 18.7 percent on month, following a 5.8 percent decrease in March.



Ahead of these data, the pound recovered from early lows against its major counterparts.



The pound was valued at 135.18 against the yen, 0.8976 against the euro, 1.2599 against the greenback and 1.1898 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



