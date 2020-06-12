Stockholm, June 12, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Genova Property Group AB's preference shares (short name: GPG PREF) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector and is the 22nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Genova's preference shares were previously traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Genova is a personal property company that owns, manages and develops properties by adopting a long-term, sustainable and highly committed approach. They are focused on commercial, community service and residential properties in Greater Stockholm and the Uppsala Region. "Genova shall achieve long-term and profitable growth with a focus on building residential units and community service properties for own management. This means stable cash flows with limited risk and we see good growth opportunities with high demand for these segments in our main markets. With a list transfer of our preference shares to Nasdaq Stockholm, we want to pave the way for a listing of our ordinary shares on the main market when the market conditions are right," said Michael Moschewitz, CEO at Genova. "We congratulate Genova on their move from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to our main market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Since their listing in 2015 Genova has had a fantastic journey and we look forward to continue supporting the Genova team as a main market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com