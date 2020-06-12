TheDrug.Store Reports Record Sales During Lockdown

LONDON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Store,Europe's leading CBD and natural health retailer, looks forward to reopening shops after record breaking online CBD sales during lockdown.

While a global pandemic is challenging public health systems and a lockdown forces businesses and individuals to completely rethink the normal, one thing seems clear - rarely has health been more of a topic.

A study by LEK has shown a significant increase in the consumption of supplements since the outbreak of COVID-19, with up to 140% growth. The London based wellness retailer, TheDrug.Store , can confirm that impact a 97% increase in online traffic and almost 3x revenue since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. TheDrug.Store co-founder Clemens Boninger says: "It's been incredible to see the boost in interest in the overall health and wellness category. It seems as if everyone is spending more on their health in these times. Interestingly, we have seen the biggest growth in the CBD category across all supplements."

TheDrug.Store initially launched as a CBD specialist but has since expanded it's portfolio offering a curated collection of science-backed natural remedies and health products by some of the world's most pioneering brands. However, their CBD heritage was what primarily drove growth during the lockdown.

Dr Julie Moltke, Editor of getthedose.com explains, "It is no surprise that there has been a rise in the online sales of CBD products. Uncertainty and change are known to increase levels of anxiety and stress in the general population and these are among the top reasons for using CBD."

She continued, "We recently conducted a CBD user survey (below) of over-the-counter-CBD users. Among the CBD users, two-thirds found that they felt less anxious and half of the users thought less about their problems when using CBD. Almost 3 out of every 4 users found that they felt less stressed when using CBD and half could fall asleep faster. I often suggest CBD as a first-line treatment of stress and anxiety among my clients."

TheDrug.Store is reopening it's Marylebone flagship store (14 Hinde Street, London) on Monday the 15th of June after the COVID-19 lockdown.

ABOUT THE DRUG STORE

The Drug Store offers a curated collection of science-backed natural remedies and health products by some of the world's most pioneering and industry-leading brands.

The Drug Store was founded by Johan Obel and Clemens Böninger, who, alongside a specialist team of industry experts, share a focused ambition to extol the benefits of using natural health products and provide a reliable platform to help consumers purchase with confidence.

The Drug Store has flagship stores in the heart of Marylebone, and The City of London to support its online platform, offering e-commerce alongside curated content, including key news and trends within the wellness industry