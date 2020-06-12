WIMI's 3D Vision Technology Booms in the Age of Digital Film and Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), as a leading enterprise in the field of holographic AR vision in China, will ensure that the user experience can reach the highest simulation experience in the world by means of the 6D holographic optical field technology revolution, and improve the naked eye visual imitation of virtual digital products to a more realistic level, so as to give users the most real naked eye simulation effect. Whether in a WIMI light-field theater or a high-end 6D holographic home, the user's naked eye is no longer experiencing the dull, artificial feeling of a white-walled screen or an electronic screen. In 10 or 20 years' time, movies and color screens will be as old as black and white TV. At the same time, with the continuous maturity of technology and the decrease of unit material cost, the number of participants is also increasing, and holographic technology is bound to develop more rapidly.

A number of audio "black technology" developed by WIMI and integrated with innovative technology support Dolby panoramic sound, easy to feel surrounded by stereo wonderful experience, enjoy immersive home video entertainment life. WIMI will form hundreds of patent protection based on 295 related holographic patents and thousands of holographic IP contents owned by itself, and its business application scenes are gathered in five professional fields, including home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system.

Users can watch movies through naked eye viewing of WIMI offline entertainment photoelectric suspension projection, and the video picture is suspended in the naked eye's field of vision, which can greatly improve the sense of participation and authenticity of the scene. At the same time, WIMI holographic offline entertainment cinema technology is backward compatible, no matter whether the film source is 2D or 3D, it can be played in WIMI offline entertainment optoelectronic cinema environment, which will be an important direction for future cinema upgrading.

Compared with its domestic peers,WIMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are 4,654 ready-to-use AR holographic content available for WIMI holographic AR products and solutions covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles and food. Of these,2,961 were used for educational scenes,851 for tourism,739 for arts and entertainment, and 103 for science popularization. In addition,WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with a variety of content owners, including brands, film producers and talent agents, to convert high-quality IP into AR.

The development of holographic digital cinema is mainly for concerts, song and dance performances, crosstalk sketches, children's theater and other venues with live performance, which also face the opportunity of upgrading. In the context of scarce resources of top artists in China, WIMI holographic cloud cinema system can break through the time and geographical constraints and meet the spiritual needs of the masses for entertainment culture. At the same time, through holographic restoration of concert or performing arts programs, a data collection can be realized for permanent recycling, the copyright value of cultural and entertainment programs can be given full play, and the holographic three-dimensional visual changes of cultural communication means can be promoted.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production features are built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing and computer vision technologies. WIMI's software engineering and visual design teams work closely to advance these visualizations and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content. Real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate attitude estimation can perform scene identification and tracking in seconds. The cutting-edge algorithm also allows WIMI to perform pixel-based visualization of photo-level real high-resolution rendering. While most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data within a given unit of space, the number of blocks that weimy can collect is 500 to 550, says Frost&Sullivan. WIMI's image-processing speed is 80% faster than the industry average, which improves operational efficiency. During scene reconstruction,WIMI's automatic image processing tool can remove noise and enhance features from the original image, thus creating an industry-leading analog equivalent of a superior holographic AR design.

The direction of holographic digital cinema has been upgraded, and there are 320 exhibition halls with an average exhibition area of over 30,000 square meters in China. There are 10,651 wholesale KTV organizations in China. There are more than 2,000 cinemas in China. There are more than 400 science and technology museums of all levels in China. Application: holographic cinema in business circle, holographic experience hall in tourist scenic spot, holographic experience hall in culture and sports, holographic concert, high-end holographic KTV chain, professional holographic theater, children's holographic theater, and youth holographic science and technology Hall.

It is believed in the industry that holographic communication can use the characteristics of 5G network high speed to transmit 3D video signals with large data volume, which can show a more real world for users, have a qualitative leap in interactivity, or become a subversive technology of Internet social contact. At present, Samsung, Facebook and other tech giants are participating in this field of technology research and development, showing that the technology has a broad application prospect. At present, the number of domestic enterprises engaged in the field of holographic projection has also been greatly increased, according to data statistics, has reached more than a thousand holographic projection companies, the market capacity has also risen to the level of ten billion.

The development and birth of black technology always overturns our imagination again and again. Only to our sensory subversive experience, holographic projection, AR, motion capture and many other new technologies have brought surprises to our lives virtually. With the advent of 5G era, the sequel avatar 2 plus the blessing of holographic technology, WIMI holographic theater will show the ultimate effect, is bound to be a shocking audio-visual feast.

