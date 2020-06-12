With effect from June 15, 2020, the unit rights in Catena Media P.L.C. will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 24, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CTM UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014479218 Order book ID: 198230 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB