AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 11/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.2992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8722319 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 69389 EQS News ID: 1068739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)