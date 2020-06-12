AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 11/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 9536.0452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 926285 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 69397 EQS News ID: 1068755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)