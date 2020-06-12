Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Dank Top-News immer begehrter: Ximen-Aktienkursanstieg nicht mehr aufzuhalten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2020 | 11:04
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, June 12

Miton Global Opportunities plc
(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

12 June 2020

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 April 2020, which was announced on 1 May 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2020, expected to be on or around 14 July 2020.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
0203 709 8732

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.