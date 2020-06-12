

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production figures for April. Production is expected to fall 20 percent on month, following an 11.3 percent decrease in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was valued at 121.59 against the yen, 0.8968 against the pound, 1.1328 against the greenback and 1.0715 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



