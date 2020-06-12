Gate Ventures Plc will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in Gate Ventures Plc is 12 June 2020. Gate Ventures Plc is removed following a decision from the Nasdaq Copenhagen Disciplinary Committee. ISIN: GB00BYX2WP92 ------------------------------------- Name: Gate Ventures ------------------------------------- Number of shares: 474,394,459 shares ------------------------------------- Company number: UK 09376114 ------------------------------------- ICB: 5500 ------------------------------------- Short name: GATE ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129610 ------------------------------------- _____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780360