Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (0W4R) Form 8 - Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: 12-Jun-2020 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 'FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (b) Owner or controller of N/A interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the Offeree offeror or the offeree? (e) Date position held: 12 June 2020 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company N/A in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates Class of Ordinary Shares of 5p each relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant Nil - Nil - securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled Nil - Nil - derivatives: (3) Nil - Nil - Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil - Nil - TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription N/A right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and N/A relevant percentages: 3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1) Interests held by the directors of Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC and their close relatives and related trusts (excluding options and awards set out below): Name Number of Percentage of total ordinary shares issue share capital of 5p each (%) Mark Biddle Nil 0.00% Brad Hollinger(1) 1,322,963 13.23% Doug Lafferty Nil 0.00% Mike O'Driscoll 26,500 0.27% Nick Rose 4,208 0.04% Claire Williams Nil 0.00% Frank Williams(2) 5,225,000 52.25% (1) 500,000 ordinary shares held via Hollinger Motorsports LLC, 148,013 ordinary shares indirectly held via Vidacos Nominees and 674,950 ordinary shares indirectly held via Chase Nominees Limited. (2) Frank Williams is a close relative of Claire Williams. Frank Williams holds 5,132,535 ordinary shares directly and holds 92,465 ordinary shares indirectly via Vidacos Nominees. 2) Interests held as options or awards over existing ordinary shares by directors of Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC under the 2014 Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Long Term Incentive Plan: Name Number of Exercise Vesting date Lapse date ordinary price shares of 5p each Mark 25,000 GBPnil 23/2/2018 23/2/2025 Biddle Doug 10,000 GBPnil 3/10/2020 3/10/2027 Lafferty Mike Nil N/A N/A N/A O'Driscol l Claire 50,000 GBPnil 23/2/2018 23/2/2025 Williams 3) Interests held by WGP Trustees Limited, acting in its capacity as trustee of the Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Employee Benefit Trust: Class of Ordinary Shares of 5p each relevant security: Interest Short position Number % Number % (1) 323,500 3.24% Nil 0.00% Relevant securitie s owned and/or controlle d (2) Nil 0.00% Nil 0.00% Cash-sett led derivativ es (3) Nil 0.00% Nil 0.00% Stock-set tled derivativ es Total: 323,500 3.24% Nil 0.00% 4) Interests held by connected advisers to Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: None Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None. (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None. (c) Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) No Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) No 12 June 2020 Date of disclosure: Mark Biddle Contact name: 01235 777900 Telephone number: Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 