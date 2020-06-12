

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks recovered some ground on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic outlook.



Markets steadied somewhat today, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures.



Treasuries and the dollar slipped, while oil remained on track to post its first weekly loss since late April on fears a resurgence of the pandemic could derail a fragile recovery.



The benchmark DAX climbed 153 points, or 1.28 percent, to 12,123 after losing 4.5 percent in the previous session.



Automakers rebounded, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising 2-5 percent.



Lender Commerzbank surged 7.5 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 4 percent.



Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production figures for April later in the day. Production is expected to fall 20 percent month on month, following an 11.3 percent decrease in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de