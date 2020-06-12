3Shape today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Jakob Just-Bomholt as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Jakob leaves a position as Executive Vice President of Falck A/S, a global emergency and health care company. Prior to joining Falck in 2017, Jakob worked in various top executive positions at the shipping and logistics company, A.P. Moller-Maersk.

3Shape's current Co-CEOs and Co-founders Tais Clausen and Nikolaj Deichmann will remain active at 3Shape in new roles as Co-Vice chairmen of the board.

Jørgen Jensen, Chairman of 3Shape's Board of Directors said: "Jakob has the leadership track record and scope of business experience we believe are essential to head 3Shape in its continued growth, including a strong focus on leading with innovation, and commitment to our people and core values. Under Tais and Nikolaj's lead, 3Shape has developed the dental market's strongest digital product portfolio and we believe that Jakob is the right person to take the company into the future. Speaking on behalf of the board, we look forward to working closely with Jakob as Chief Executive Officer."

"At the same time, we are delighted that we will continue to benefit from Tais Clausen and Nikolaj Deichmann's industry experience and entrepreneurial spirit through their active roles on the Board of Directors as Vice-Chairmen. They have both been strong leaders at 3Shape and are recognized as true pioneers in the dental and hearing industries," concludes Jørgen Jensen.

The new CEO, Jakob Just-Bomholt said: "I am truly honored to take the lead of 3Shape as Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to working to further develop the company together with the 3Shape team in order to deliver true value to our customers and partners for better patient care. 3Shape brings fantastic products to the market and I am excited to be a part of 3Shape's innovation journey."

About Jakob Just-Bomholt

Jakob Just-Bomholt has held various leadership positions in international companies. Before joining 3Shape as its CEO, Jakob headed Falck's Emergency Service division consisting of 14,000 employees worldwide. Before Falck, Jakob came from a long career at A.P. Moller-Maersk from 1997 to 2017. During 2011 to 2015, Jakob successfully built a new business at A.P. Moller-Maersk from scratch, the Seago Line, which today still actively trades in the Intra-European market. Jakob is 45 years old and lives just north of Copenhagen. He is married to Christina and they have 3 children aged 14, 12 and 10.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, as well as market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,600 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

