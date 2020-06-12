SpectraLIT is already in use by a few early adopters, demonstrating outstanding results in the measurement of liquids for healthcare and water monitoring applications. Will be presented in a webinar this month.

Newsight Imaging, the CMOS image sensor chip maker for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis applications announced the release of its SpectraLIT, a compact development kit suitable for testing Newsight technology and developing proof-of-concept devices for the healthcare and food beverage industries or other liquids analysis.

SpectraLIT is a development kit based on Newsight's spectrometer-on- chip. It allows for spectral profiling of substances in wavelengths between 400 to 700 nm in a matter of seconds. The next generation of SpectraLIT? will be able to support wavelengths between 400 to 1100 nm. The kit will allow diagnostic and analytical companies a fast market introduction of a portable, and low-cost diagnosis device. SpectraLIT is controlled by a Windows-based demo SW that displays, analyzes and stores the spectral profiles of the tested substance.

SpectraLIT uses standard cuvettes, which are easily inserted through a slide covered by a top lid, allowing full isolation of the tested substance from any external ambient light.

Using a special developed algorithm, SpectraLIT can compare the tested substance's spectral profiles to profiles stored in a local database, allowing detection and identification of matching substances previously analyzed by SpectraLIT.

Newsight is now offering its potential partners to develop its POC based on SpectraLIT. Upon achieving successful implementation, Newsight is offering its partner to license the technology, acquire the spectral chips or use a ready-made module to build their own game changing device.

On June 16th, 16:00 pm CEST, Newsight will conduct a free live webinar demonstrating SpectraLIT for potential future partners who will be interested in building an immediate, portable, and affordable detection device based on spectral profiling technology. To register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rxRI-HGwR4SYbQjtqiAB-g

Newsight develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips for two main applications: 3D depth camera for Robotics, Industry 4.0, Automotive Safety and Mobile. The second application is a spectrometer on chip providing affordable quality inspection solutions for the medical, water, food beverage industries etc. The company has 14 US and EU patents, was named Cool Vendor in the Novel Sensors category by Gartner and received 3 grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

