City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 11-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 180.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.04p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.17m

Net borrowing level: 4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 11-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 70.75p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP30.76m

Net borrowing level: 24%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528