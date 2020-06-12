Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 12
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 11-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|180.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.04p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.17m
|Net borrowing level:
|4%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 11-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.75p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP30.76m
|Net borrowing level:
|24%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
