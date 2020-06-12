Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 11-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.89p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.41p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.34p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16