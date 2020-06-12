Correction refers to last trading day marked in bold. With effect from May 11, 2020, the subscription rights in Nexstim Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 20, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NXTMS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401048 Order book ID: 196178 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 11, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Nexstim Plc will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 12, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NXTMS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014401055 Order book ID: 196179 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB