

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit narrowed in April driven by goods trade, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The current account deficit decreased to EUR 0.3 billion in April from EUR 1.2 billion in March.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 341 million versus a EUR 179 million surplus in March.



The trade in services showed a surplus of EUR 15 million versus a deficit of EUR 403 million in the previous month.



The primary income account was in EUR 375 million deficit and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 276 million.



On a 12-month average, the current account surplus was EUR 1.0 billion.



