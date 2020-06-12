Anzeige
Freitag, 12.06.2020
Dank Top-News immer begehrter: Ximen-Aktienkursanstieg nicht mehr aufzuhalten
Sinopec Completes Installation of the World's Largest Hydrogenation Reactor

ZHOUSHAN, China, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), China's leading energy and chemical company, has successfully installed the world's first and largest slurry-bed residue hydrogenation reactor of 3,000 tonnage in 15 hours on June 10 in Zhoushan, China, setting China's new record of highest integral hoisting weight by a single equipment.

Sinopec Completes Installation of the World's Largest Hydrogenation Reactor

Designed by Sinopec Engineering, the largest single-unit hydrogenation reactor in the world weighs 3,025 tons, which is the equivalent of 17 blue whales, the biggest animal on earth, and has a height of 72 meters (236.2 feet) that corresponds to a 26-story building. The reactor's outside diameter is 6.156 meters (20.2 feet) and has a wall thickness of 320mm. It's the core equipment of Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical's 40-million-ton/year refining-chemical integration project, phase II.

The record-breaking installation adopted the 5,200-ton slidable hydraulic gantry lifting system for the main hoisting task, and a 2,000-ton XGC28000 crawler crane coordinated the lift from the other end.

The 5,200-ton hydraulic gantry lifting system has the advantages of lifting heavy weights, shifting integrally, and requiring fewer steps of assembly & disassembly of the middle tower, this solution effectively minimized the impact on the construction site and shortened the overall construction period.

The 5,200-ton hydraulic gantry lifting system will be relocated integrally to prepare for the lifting and installation of the second hydrogenation reactor, it will complete six more similar hoisting tasks in the coming months.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets "Fueling Beautiful Life" as its corporate mission, puts "people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win" as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green & low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179998/Sinopec_Largest_Hydrogenation_Reactor.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
