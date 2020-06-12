

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkish industrial production and retail sales declined sharply in April, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.



Industrial production decreased 31.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.7 percent fall in March.



Manufacturing output fell 33.3 percent annually in April. Production in mining and quarrying and output in the electricity, gas, steam decreased 14.5 percent and 14.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 30.4 percent in April, following a 6.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Retail sales dropped 19.3 percent annually in April, after a 0.9 percent rise in March.



Non-food sales decreased 36.7 percent and automotive fuel sales fell 20.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 12.5 percent.



Retail sales fell 21.0 percent monthly in April, following a 6.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de