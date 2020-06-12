EXCHANGE NOTICE 12 JUNE 2020 SHARES ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Asiakastieto Group Plc's name to Enento Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 16 June 2020. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from ATG1V to ENENTO. Updated identifiers: New Company Name: Enento Group Plc New Trading Code: ENENTO New Issuer Code: ENENTO ISIN Code: FI4000123195 Orderbook ID: 107645 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 15 June 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ----- TIEDOTE 12.6.2020 OSAKKEET ASIAKASTIETO GROUP OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN- , KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Asiakastieto Group Oyj:n nimenmuutos Enento Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 16.6.2020 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos ATG1V:stä ENENTO:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Enento Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus: ENENTO Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ENENTO ISIN-koodi: FI4000123195 Order book id: 107645 Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 15.6.2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services