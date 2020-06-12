A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that sheds light on how a consumer goods manufacturing company analyzed profitability across niche target segments using pricing analytics. Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges of the consumer goods marketplace. Request for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005111/en/

The consumer goods industry across the world consists of firms trading goods that are made for everyday consumption. The companies in this industry have an extensive product portfolio, which includes edible and non-edible products to meet consumer demands. The consumer goods sector acts as one of the foundations of the modern economy as it generates a massive portion of gross domestic profits for countries; these companies also spend a fortune when it comes to marketing and advertisements. However, such companies may fall prey to dynamic consumer demands. This is because consumer preferences have significantly transformed and are moving towards sustainable and healthier options.

Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of pricing analytics solutions that can help you enhance customer satisfaction rates.

Engagement Overview

The client is a leading consumer goods manufacturer with operations across the globe. The client wanted to identify potential ways to estimate the factors that were leading to change in customer behavior. They also wanted to use such factors to derive better pricing models for more profit margins. This consumer goods manufacturer also wanted to seek ways to determine the impact of product pricing on the market share. Apart from this, the final goal of the client was to identify ways to enhance the ROI.

Speak to our analytics experts to know how pricing analytics can help consumer good manufacturing companies to enhance ROI.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

On collaborating with Quantzig the client leveraged advanced pricing analytics solutions. The client was able to compare the prices of their products with their competitors and utilize the same to derive new and better pricing strategies. This pricing analytics engagement finally helped the client to realign their marketing mix to enhance their profit margins. Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our pricing analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions helped the client to:

Analyzed profitability across niche segments

Achieved better returns on marketing investments

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005111/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us