Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our market intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005349/en/

Engagement Overview:

The client is a chemical company based out of Europe. The client wanted to expand its operations to the United States. As the US chemical market was highly volatile, the client realized the need to gather reliable insights into the US chemical market opportunities and challenges to make a sound market expansion plan. They were in need of a partner to support them in their research and information needs. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering chemical market analysis.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the global chemical market. This has even impacted R&D and manufacturing activities. Contact us to know how our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help chemical companies to respond, recover, and thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

Business Outcome:

By conducting the US chemical market analysis, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to keep a constant watch on market changes and new compliance requirements in the US. The experts also helped the client to identify cost-effective technologies and processes leveraged by the top companies in the US chemical market. In addition, our chemical market analysis engagement helped the client to identify market entry barriers and take proactive approaches to tackle them. The company was able to successfully establish their operations in the US.

By leveraging Infiniti's market research analysis, the client was also able to:

Equip themselves for audits and clear the quality checks in their initial attempt

Streamline processes and drive collaboration and efficiency

Embrace new technologies and processes and make strategic business decisions

Become one among the top 25 chemical companies in the US

Exceed their revenue expectation and enhance profits by 19%

The coronavirus outbreak has affected businesses worldwide, and the chemical manufacturing market is no exception. Request more info to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help chemical manufacturers to devise comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005349/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us