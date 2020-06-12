Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 256.7638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2658046 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 69466 EQS News ID: 1069003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 12, 2020 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)