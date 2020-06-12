Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 143.9038 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275186 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 69483 EQS News ID: 1069037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

