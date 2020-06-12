Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.7192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221848 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 69485 EQS News ID: 1069041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)