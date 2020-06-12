Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.8702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96739559 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 69487 EQS News ID: 1069045 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)