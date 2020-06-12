Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 176.436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8916932 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 69515 EQS News ID: 1069103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:24 ET (13:24 GMT)