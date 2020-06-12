Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.9815 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4083405 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 69561 EQS News ID: 1069199 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT)