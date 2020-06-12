Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.606 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2599000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 69568 EQS News ID: 1069213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

