Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2020 / 15:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.5124 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2800941 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 69571 EQS News ID: 1069219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2020 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)